'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 9: 辛苦了 (Xin Ku Le)

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

"辛苦了" is a short Chinese sentence that can be used on various occasions, for instance, when people need to show gratitude to others or appreciate one's hard-working. Belgian Tobias feels it precious because there is no similar term in western languages. Let's listen to his point of view.

Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.