'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 22: 人有悲欢离合,月有阴晴圆缺 (Ren You Bei Huan Li He, Yue You Yin Qing Yuan Que)

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

People from different countries have different emotions towards the moon. Sato Shizuka, who is from Japan, learnt a Chinese expression about the moon from her parents when she was a child.



