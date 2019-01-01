'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 26: 冰冻三尺,非一日之寒 ( Bing Dong San Chi Fei Yi Ri Zhi Han)

Ritchel Olpindo, an English teacher from the Philippines, learnt it from a Chinese friend when she felt discouraged, and the proverb really gave her an uplift.

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

The Chinese proverb is equivalent to "Roman wasn't built in a day." Ritchel Olpindo, an English teacher from the Philippines, learnt it from a Chinese friend when she felt discouraged, and the proverb really gave her an uplift. As she said, "Just like that frozen river, success needs time to set in."

