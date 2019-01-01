'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 29: 船到桥头自然直 (Chuan Dao Qiao Tou Zi Ran Zhi)

When faced with the decision to either go to Greece or return to China, Alex stumbled upon this proverb and learned to have faith in the plan that the universe has for him.

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Alex Bell, who hails from the UK, strongly relates to the Chinese proverb "船到桥头自然直". When faced with the decision to either go to Greece or return to China, he stumbled upon this proverb and learned to have faith in the plan that the universe has for him. Regardless of the obstacles and challenges one may encounter along the way, they can always use them to their advantage and just enjoy the journey for what it is.

Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.