Feature / Art & Culture

Embrace the elegance of ceramic and silk in this solo exhibition

﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  17:38 UTC+8, 2023-10-24       0
Yu Li is an exceptional case within the realm of artists in China. The artist's creations are intricately interconnected with two specific mediums, namely ceramics and silk.
Yu Li is having his solo exhibition titled "Autumn Reflections" at RunGo Space on Shaanxi Road S., which offers viewers an opportunity to explore the depth and diversity of his artistic endeavors intimately intertwined with two materials: ceramics and silk.

A rarity among artists in China, the 66-year-old Shanghai artist has years of experience in ceramic restoration and uses clay extensively in his creative process. In addition, the National Intellectual Property Administration has granted him a patent for his distinctive silk artistry.

Each of Yu's creations is akin to a captivating experiment, teeming with variables and surprises. His ceramic painting technique is his signature: using acrylics on linen canvas, followed by the application of fired clay to achieve a unique texture.

Ti Gong

Yu Li's work "The Forbidden City - Dragon" with linen, acrylic and ceramic

Over time, the clay solidifies into hardened ceramics, resulting in varying degrees of cracking. He then applies colors, polishes, fills, and adds finishing touches to create an aged patina effect.

The entire process is an experiment rife with uncertainty: The firing process may lead to varying degrees of glaze cracking, and the drying time of the painted canvas introduces additional unpredictability. Despite his expertise in restoring antique ceramics, he cannot always control the outcome, which occasionally yields delightful surprises or unanticipated difficulties.

Typically, one task takes approximately 100 days to complete.

If creating ceramic paintings was a physical experiment, then creating silk art was a chemical endeavor. After years of experimentation, Yu has mastered his self-made silk material, enabling him to alter the coating's characteristics – oil-based or water-based – based on the artwork's subject matter, thereby increasing his control over pigment diffusion.

The National Intellectual Property Administration has granted him a patent that covers both the artwork and the frame, making his silk paintings uniquely his own. His technique utilizes multiple layers to create a three-dimensional perspective that makes full use of silk paper's material properties. These layers give life to his silk artwork by enabling colors and light to shine through the fibers, resulting in an abundance of depth and color variation.

As with all mixed-media artists, Yu's path to producing silk art is rife with trial and error, setbacks, and serendipitous discoveries. Exceptional artists must acclimate to the unpredictability of their medium and flow with it. Some of the unintended outcomes that result from exceptional circumstances can produce unanticipated beauty.

His works are a reflection of his personal inspiration, characterized by a distinctly individual manner and an expression of his emotions and state of mind. One can discern the power of life within the works by observing the vibrant and potent colors that burst forth, creating cracks of creativity and giving rise to new life.

Ti Gong

Colorful silk series

Exhibition info:

Date: Through November 5

Venue: RunGo Space

Address: 225 Shaanxi Rd S.

陕西南路225号

