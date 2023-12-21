Feature / Art & Culture

Qingpu hosts unusual art exhibition to mark Winter Solstice

Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:58 UTC+8, 2023-12-21       0
An exhibition of 100 visual pieces opened in Qingpu District to mark Winter Solstice, when people pay their respects to their ancestors.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:58 UTC+8, 2023-12-21       0
Qingpu hosts unusual art exhibition to mark Winter Solstice
Ti Gong

The exhibition

To mark the coming Winter Solstice, an exhibition of 100 visual works opened in Qingpu District on Thursday.

In China, the Winter Solstice, like the Qingming Festival, is a time when people pay respects to their ancestors. This year, it falls on December 22.

The works are about 100 people of varying ages, jobs, and backgrounds.

The organizers said they started accepting photos and stories in August. The idea was to raise public awareness about life's education. Later, 100 pieces were chosen for display.

These stories center around remains such as a watch, a crutch, a testament, and a sewing machine.

Qingpu hosts unusual art exhibition to mark Winter Solstice
Ti Gong

An old watch

One unique work deals with 70 shell fragments taken from a New Fourth Army soldier who endured more than 70 injuries during the Yangtze River Crossing Battle.

Another deals with the sewing machine of a grandmother who used the machine as a youngster to make clothes for her granddaughter.

The woman died 20 years ago, and her granddaughter has kept the machine as a cherished memory.

"The machine makes me feel that my grandmother is alive and retains a happy childhood memory," the granddaughter said.

Qingpu hosts unusual art exhibition to mark Winter Solstice
Ti Gong

A sewing machine

Exhibition info:

Time: 8am-4:30pm, through December 25

Venue: Humanism Memorial Park of Shanghai Fushouyuan 上海福寿园人文纪念公园

Address: 600 Lane 7270, Waiqingsong Highway, Qingpu District 上海市外青松公路7270弄600号

Qingpu hosts unusual art exhibition to mark Winter Solstice
Ti Gong

The medals of a solider

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Yangtze River
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     