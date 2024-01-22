Feature / Art & Culture

Lunar New Year installation unveiled at ifc mall

'The Dragon Leaps' installation was recently unveiled at ifc mall in Lujiazui, taking its theme from the 2024 Lunar Year of Dragon.
Charmaine Sheh, heroine of the popular TV show 'The Queen of News,' is a guest at the opening ceremony.

The installation "The Dragon Leaps" was recently unveiled at ifc mall in Lujiazui, Pudong New Area, taking its theme from the Year of the Dragon.

Designed by Phannapast Taychamaythakool from Thailand, the five-meter-high installation stands in the atrium of the shopping mall, fusing traditional Chinese zodiac culture with modern art creativity.

The glittering and eye-catching "Flying Dragon Running Lantern" is located in the center of the art installation. The artist has taken the image of the traditional Chinese sign of the dragon as the theme for his creation, with the flying dragon meandering and circling around the dynamic rotating lantern column. According to the artist, this rotating lantern column symbolizes a gathering of good fortune.

The lantern column is surrounded by two giant screens with the giant Chinese character "福" (fortune) and large hanging red lanterns, which signify that wealth and luck comes from all directions. A peach tree plus traditional Chinese scrolls and good luck stickers together conjure up a lively festive scene.

As Valentine's Day this year falls on the fifth day of the Lunar New Year, a three-meter-high "Romantic Love Arcade" has also been set up, which is expected to become a photogenic spot.

Taychamaythakool also customized a series of red packets and calendars for shoppers to celebrate the Year of Dragon.

Date: Through February 26, 10am-10pm

Address: 8 Century Avenue

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
