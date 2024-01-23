'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 47: 一方水土养一方人 (Yi Fang Shui Tu Yang Yi Fang Ren)

Natalia Stenkina, a Chinese teacher in Russia, shares a her favorite proverb, which encourages us to respect and understand the differences between different regions and cultures.

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Natalia Stenkina, a Chinese teacher in Russia, shares a proverb she likes best with us today. Literally, this means a region's soil and water nourish its people, but it also implies that the natural environment and geographical conditions of a particular place have a significant influence on the development of the people who live there. It encourages us to respect and understand the differences between different regions and cultures.

Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.