Feature / Art & Culture

Celebrating Italian elegance: a century of fashion mastery

Arina Yakupova
Ma Xuefeng
Arina Yakupova Ma Xuefeng
  16:51 UTC+8, 2024-02-15       0
In this episode of "Shine Bright with Arina" we visit the exhibition "Beauty Changes: 100 Years of Italian Fashion and Costume," at the historic Bund 33 in Shanghai.
Arina Yakupova
Ma Xuefeng
Arina Yakupova Ma Xuefeng
  16:51 UTC+8, 2024-02-15       0

Shot by Ma Xuefeng. Edited by Arina Yakupova. Reported by Arina Yakupova. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

In this episode of "Shine Bright with Arina" we visit the exhibition "Beauty Changes: 100 Years of Italian Fashion and Costume," at the historic Bund 33 in Shanghai.

Discover the rich tapestry of Italian style, influenced by the worlds of opera, cinema, and cultural evolution, as the exhibition showcases over a hundred national treasures, including exquisite garments, original sketches, and captivating multimedia displays. Designed as thematic stages, the exhibition unveils pivotal moments in the narrative of Italian fashion, inviting you to explore its legendary beginnings and modern interpretations by iconic designers such as Valentino, Capucci, and others.

Join us in celebrating the fusion of culture and couture, where "Beauty Changes" becomes a timeless reflection of identity and creativity.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     