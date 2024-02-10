Celebrating Italian elegance: a century of fashion mastery

In this episode of "Shine Bright with Arina" we visit the exhibition "Beauty Changes: 100 Years of Italian Fashion and Costume," at the historic Bund 33 in Shanghai.

Discover the rich tapestry of Italian style, influenced by the worlds of opera, cinema, and cultural evolution, as the exhibition showcases over a hundred national treasures, including exquisite garments, original sketches, and captivating multimedia displays. Designed as thematic stages, the exhibition unveils pivotal moments in the narrative of Italian fashion, inviting you to explore its legendary beginnings and modern interpretations by iconic designers such as Valentino, Capucci, and others.

Join us in celebrating the fusion of culture and couture, where "Beauty Changes" becomes a timeless reflection of identity and creativity.