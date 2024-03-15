Feature / Art & Culture

'Flying Eyes' French contemporary art exhibit at Liuli China Art Museum

"Flying Eyes" French Contemporary Art Exhibit in Collaboration with Galerie Capazza is on show at Liuli China Art Museum through September 1.
'Flying Eyes' French contemporary art exhibit at Liuli China Art Museum

"Flying Eyes" French Contemporary Art Exhibit in Collaboration with Galerie Capazza is on show at Liuli China Art Museum through September 1.
To commemorate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and France, the Liuli China Art Museum has joined forces with one of the leading cultural institutions on French contemporary art in Europe, Galerie Capazza.
Featuring 46 artworks from 14 artists selected from Galerie Capazza's permanent collection to present, the exhibits vary from sculpture, photography, painting to glass and ceramics.
"This is our inaugural large-scale joint exhibition in China, " said Laura Capazza-Durand, the director of Galerie Capazza, "Most of the participating artists are leaders in their respective fields, and for many of them, this is the first time exhibiting here in Asia."
The spotlight of the exhibition goes to Georges Jeanclos, one of the most representative contemporary French art sculptors. Jeanclos won the prestigious Prix de Rome in 1959 at the astonishing age of 26. During his career of more than 30 years, his childhood experience of escaping from the Holocaust during World War II remained one of the greatest influences. His works are often full of suffering and pathos, with a direct and provocative poignancy, expressing his experience of grief through "Pieta" and "Couple" which are on show.

'Flying Eyes' French contemporary art exhibit at Liuli China Art Museum

Fanny Ferré, a former student of Georges Jeanclos, brings a dynamic emotional perception with her work "La voltigeuse" at the exhibit. Through sculpting clay, bronze casting and other techniques, her works overflow with graceful vitality and intense nuances. Renowned for her clay sculptures, the artist resides in a secluded place under the picturesque cliffs in Normandy and enjoys incorporating animals into scenes of everyday life. The bond between humans and animals serves as a profound source of inspiration for her. She often sculpts her figures without sketches or prior preparation. The movement of the characters' bodies is natural, realistic, and animated.

'Flying Eyes' French contemporary art exhibit at Liuli China Art Museum

Glass and stone, two completely different and even seemingly mutually exclusive materials, are not so single-faceted in the eyes of Vladimir Zbynovsky. The artist has discovered a symbiosis between glass and stone. Through his art, the flow of lines between the uneven stone and the smooth glass above it creates an overall unity so intrinsic that the works can be mistaken for naturally formed crystallizations. He utilizes the materials as a carrier of light by exploiting the transparency of the glass and anticipating the way light refracts and reflects through it.

Exhibit Info:

Date: Through September 1 (closed on Mondays), 10am-5pm
Venue: Liuli China Art Museum
Address: 25 Taikang Rd
泰康路25号

