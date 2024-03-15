Feature / Art & Culture

Mint museum brings traditional culture and craftsmanship to the young generation

The museum, located along Suzhou Creek in Putuo District, displays nearly 1,000 exhibits in three exhibition halls.
The Shanghai Mint Museum is taking a cross-industry innovative approach to promote traditional Chinese culture and craftsmanship among the young generation.

The museum, located along Suzhou Creek in Putuo District, displays nearly 1,000 exhibits at three exhibition halls.

People can explore coin-making techniques and equipment and see various silver, copper, aluminium, and nickel coins since 1933, gold bars, draft works, and coins dating back to the Qin (221 BC-207 BC) and Han dynasties (202 BC–AD 220) at the museum, which covers about 700 square meters.

Ti Gong

A visitor views coin design at the museum.

Each coin represents a frozen moment of the past, while innovation injects new vitality into traditional museums, the operator said.

A set of commemorative medals featuring the story of Chinese classic "Romance of the Three Kingdoms," jointly developed by the Shanghai Mint Co and domestic leading pan-entertainment product company Kayou, went on display recently at the museum for the first time.

Ti Gong

New coins are on display.

If you go:

Opening hours: 9am-5pm

Address: 15 Guangfu Rd W., Putuo District 上海市普陀区光复西路15号

Aemission: Free

Hu Min / SHINE

The museum gives a glimpse into history.

Hu Min / SHINE

The museum attracts many visitors.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
