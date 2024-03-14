'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 53: 虾系男友 (Xia Xi Nan You)

Tanya Bataevan came across this intriguing internet slang term through a friend's description of her recent date. What does it mean?

Tanya Bataevan, a Russian who previously resided in Harbin, Dalian, and Shijiazhuang, came across an intriguing internet slang term through a friend's description of her recent date.

"虾系男友," translated as "shrimp boyfriend," denotes a man characterized by an unattractive facial appearance but possessing a well-toned physique and a keen sense of style in dressing. Chinese netizens invented this word, because shrimps are delicious to eat but you need to remove the heads before consumption.

