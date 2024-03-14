Feature / Art & Culture

'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 53: 虾系男友 (Xia Xi Nan You)

  22:00 UTC+8, 2024-03-13       0
Tanya Bataevan came across this intriguing internet slang term through a friend's description of her recent date. What does it mean?
Tanya Bataevan, a Russian who previously resided in Harbin, Dalian, and Shijiazhuang, came across an intriguing internet slang term through a friend's description of her recent date.

"虾系男友," translated as "shrimp boyfriend," denotes a man characterized by an unattractive facial appearance but possessing a well-toned physique and a keen sense of style in dressing. Chinese netizens invented this word, because shrimps are delicious to eat but you need to remove the heads before consumption.

How do you like Xia Xi Nan You?

Shot by Tanya Bataevan. Edited by Wang Xinzhou. Reported by Arina Yakupova. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

Li Yi / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
