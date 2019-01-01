Rising star Chen Lijun captivates young audiences in traditional Yueju Opera

Recently, the Yueju Opera "He Wenxiu" was staged in Shanghai. Chen Lijun, who portrayed the lead role, drew numerous young fans to the theater.

Recently, the Yueju Opera "He Wenxiu" was staged by the Zhejiang Xiaobaihua Yueju Opera Troupe in Shanghai. Chen Lijun, who portrayed the lead role, drew numerous young fans to the theater.

Chen gained popularity among young audiences following a viral video of her performance in "New Dragon Gate Inn." Many fans express being captivated by Chen's graceful demeanor and proficient stage presence.

How does Chen perceive her sudden surge in fame? What draws young people to admire her, and how do they appreciate this traditional Chinese art form? Shanghai Daily interviewed Chen and her fans.