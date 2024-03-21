Shanghai to continuously develop public cultural services

The development of Shanghai's public cultural services and facilities in 2024 would improve the city's status as an international cultural metropolis, officials told a conference.

Shanghai's public cultural services and facilities will be continuously developed in 2024 to improve the city's status as an international cultural metropolis, officials told a conference on Wednesday.

A number of public cultural facilities for performances, art exhibitions, community-based cultural activities, and film screenings have been built in the city to enrich people's lives.

Art education classes have also been launched for the public with the support of professional cultural and artistic institutions and venues in the city. The popular "Shanghai Citizen Art Night School" has attracted both local residents and foreign expats to register for public courses, such as intangible cultural heritage experience, folk art, and work skills.

According to Fang Shizhong, director general of the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism, the organization would build a new pattern of high-quality public cultural space in 2024 to offer services at the grassroots.

They would accelerate the construction and renovation of major cultural facilities in the city such as the Shanghai Grand Opera House and the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum.

Clusters of museums and art galleries would be developed at the city's iconic venues such as People's Square, World Expo Park, and the Bund.

Throughout the year, they would also upgrade the functions of 100 community cultural activity centers. New reading spaces for children, community fitness centers, and jogging tracks would be built.

Additionally, an array of cultural events covering theater, exhibitions, and workshops would be hosted this year to make art more accessible to the public and light up every corner of the city.