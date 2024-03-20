Art cafe beside Suzhou Creek gives voice to the hearing impaired

Amidst the hustle and bustle of Shanghai, is the peaceful haven of the nation's inaugural art-themed cafe founded, funded, and fostered entirely by the deaf community.

Beneath soft, dappled light filtering through the lush trees lining Suzhou Creek, a sanctuary has quietly asserted its presence on Shanghai's art map. A/C Cafe and Bar, a quaint coffeehouse nestled along the waterfront, unveils a story unlike any other. What sets it apart is not just the aroma of freshly brewed coffee or the soft glow of evening lights, but rather its pioneering spirit and unique identity.

For here, amidst the hustle and bustle of the city, stands the nation's inaugural art-themed cafe founded, funded, and fostered entirely by the deaf community. With every sip of coffee and every conversation held in sign language, the space transcends mere coffeehouse status, becoming a haven of inclusivity, creativity, and profound expression.

As the sun dips below the skyline, casting hues of orange and pink across the waters of the creek, patrons gather within the cafe's inviting ambience. Conversations flow seamlessly in gestures and smiles, breaking barriers and building bridges between the worlds of those who can hear and those who have hearing impairmants.

In this world of silence, the clinking of cups and the occasional burst of laughter create a symphony of belonging.

From the owners to the servers, from the baristas to the bartenders, every staff member is deaf. They offer an extensive selection of coffees - ranging from the classic, richly aromatic espresso, to the smooth and creamy latte, and including specialty brews infused with hints of caramel, vanilla, or chocolate for those seeking a twist on their traditional cup of joe.

Alongside coffee, the cafe also boasts a rich menu of beverages, featuring an array of wines, craft beers, and artisanal cocktails, each with its own unique flavor profile and presentation.

"Many might label us 'the silent cafe,' but I beg to differ," said Chen Yanfeng, one of the cafe's founders and himself a member of the deaf community, through the interpretation of Yang Yanfang.

"Art is our voice," Chen emphasized, his expression alight with passion and conviction.

Within the embrace of this unique space, the walls come alive, adorned with a mosaic of artworks that whisper stories of resilience, creativity, and an unspoken depth of experience. These works, generously provided by deaf artists, transform the room into a gallery of silent narratives.

Among them, the evocative paintings of Zhou Jiayi catch the eye with their vibrant colors and textures. The dynamic stage photographs of deaf dancer An Di freeze moments of grace and passion, inviting onlookers into the fluid world of expression beyond words.

Craftsmanship and artistry merge in the intricate wooden sculptures of Ge Bin, while the award-winning short film posters of Wang Haohai, a deaf director, hint at the power of visual storytelling and the unique insights it can bring.

"We were under great pressure in every aspect to open this cafe," Ye Zuhua conveyed through sign language. He is Chen's business partner, and also has a hearing disability.

Last September, Chen and Ye set out with a clear mission: to open a unique cafe tailored to the deaf community, where art and inclusivity intersect. Their vision was ambitious, aiming to create a space that went beyond the traditional cafe experience, one that would serve as a platform for deaf artists and foster a deeper understanding and connection among all visitors, regardless of their hearing ability.

The cafe's opening was delayed by several months because of the myriad of obstacles they faced along the way.

"Deaf individuals face challenges that are beyond what most people can imagine," said the sign language interpreter Yang. With over 20 years devoted to serving as a sign language volunteer, Yang stands as a pillar within the deaf community. Her work encompasses not just facilitating communication through translation but also navigating legal complexities and championing the rights of deaf individuals.

From selecting the location to sourcing goods and managing renovations, the cafe's founding was fraught with challenges for its two bosses. They encountered numerous difficulties, including discriminatory practices and price gouging, which are sadly not uncommon for individuals with disabilities attempting to navigate the business world.

Throughout the entire process, Yang was an indispensable ally. Her role was more than a mere interpreter; she became their voice in a world where the ability to hear and speak is often taken for granted. She stood beside Chen and Ye from start to finish, assisting in communication, advocating for their rights, and negotiating on their behalf.

The cafe specifically invited Sun Kang, a deaf barista from Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, to serve as an apprentice mentor. "They are all quick learners, and I'm conducting their assessments these days," he said, also communicating via sign language. Sun earned his professional certification in coffee and beverage from OMICK and has won several awards in various national coffee and mixology competitions.

Communication between the servers and the customers is not a problem. The interaction is ingeniously facilitated through modern technology and traditional methods. Patrons have the option to type their orders on a tablet provided at the cashier desk. For those who favor a more personal touch, hand-held writing boards are also available, allowing guests to scribble down their orders or any questions they might have.

"Deaf individuals possess an astonishing expressiveness in the realm of art," said artist Ni Weihua, who first encountered the deaf community several years ago during his outdoor performance project "The Tracing," which has been ongoing for many years across China. "In a world without sound, they are perhaps able to concentrate more on themselves."

The project transforms overlooked details on walls into art. Instead of creating new images, the artist accentuates existing marks such as cracks, holes, and peeling walls, giving them color and emphasis. This unique approach highlights the beauty in the mundane, converting forgotten traces into captivating visual landscapes.

At the cafe's opening ceremony last Saturday, Ni guided the deaf participants in an act of silent communion with the past, tracing the mottled textures of old brick walls along the Suzhou River with clean water. Together, they quietly touched and felt the marks left by time, communicating and sharing their experiences through sign language as they painted and brushed with water.

"'The Tracing' fundamentally showcases the process of decay," Ni said. "In the act of tracing, we feel the passage of time and realize the importance of cherishing life. The traces are a part of memory.

"This art project is open to everyone, regardless of their ability to draw or their physical condition. Art is no longer something placed on a high pedestal. This embodies a truly accessible and equal society."

If you would like to support the deaf community and enjoy their artworks, check out the cafe on 876 Suzhou Road North.

