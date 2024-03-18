Feature / Art & Culture

Exhibition at Shanghai museum features hundreds of ancient sculptures

Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  17:23 UTC+8, 2024-03-18       0
'Ancient Chinese Sculpture, the second permanent exhibition at Shanghai Museum East Branch, is akin to a 3D textbook of Chinese sculpture through the ages.
Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  17:23 UTC+8, 2024-03-18       0
Exhibition at Shanghai museum features hundreds of ancient sculptures

Bodhisattva in offering, White marble, Tang (618-907)

"Ancient Chinese Sculpture," the second permanent exhibition at the Shanghai Museum East Branch is on display to the public.

The exhibition features 289 three-dimensional cultural relics, mostly selected from the museum's own collection. Including bone and jade carvings, bronzes, wooden figurines, terracotta figurines, tomb carvings, gold and bronze statues, stone and wood statues, clay statues, porcelain sculptures, bamboo, wood, and tooth carvings, one-third are on public display for the first time.

Exhibition at Shanghai museum features hundreds of ancient sculptures

The exhibition features 289 three-dimensional cultural relics, mostly selected from the museum's own collection and one-third are on public display for the first time.

The exhibition is akin to a 3D textbook of ancient Chinese sculptures.

The exhibition includes pre-Qin bronze sculptures, terracotta figurines, and pictorial stone from the Qin and Han dynasties (221 BC-AD 220), pots from the Wei and Jin dynasties (220-589), as well as relief statues from Yungang, Longmen Grottoes.

China has long been known for a variety of sculptures. A large number of sculpted works made of a range of mediums have been unearthed in Neolithic sites. During the Xia, Shang and Zhou dynasties, early sculptures evolved into magnificent decorative crafts and were carved into jade, stone, and bone, or cast in bronze.

According to the organizer, the exhibition tries to reflect the special character of ancient Chinese sculptures to visitors.

Exhibition at Shanghai museum features hundreds of ancient sculptures

Classical Western sculpture can be viewed from multiple angles, while ancient Chinese sculpture is viewed from a specific angle, usually from the front.

Differing from classical Western sculpture which emphasizes the human anatomy and accurate proportion, ancient Chinese sculptures focus on expression of the inner spirit and overall feel, which can be found in pre-Qin bronze sculptures and Han Dynasty portrait bricks and stone.

Classical Western sculpture can be viewed from multiple angles, while ancient Chinese sculpture is viewed from a specific angle, usually from the front.

Western sculpture, together with painting and architecture, has constituted the scope of classical art since the Renaissance. In contrast, ancient Chinese sculpture was dominated by religious idols, tomb carvings, funerary figurines, and craft sculptures. Their realism function was often overlooked.

The combination of the diverse Buddhist culture of the Silk Road and traditional Chinese culture has fused into Chinese Buddhist sculpture. The extraterritorial elements on these sculptures on display reveal evidence of the mutual exchange of civilizations along the Silk Road.

Exhibit info

Date: 9am-7pm

Venue: Shanghai Museum East Branch

Address: 1952 Century Avenue 世纪大道1952号

Admission: Free

Please make reservations on the museum's WeChat program (only available in Chinese).

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Shanghai Museum
Wechat
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     