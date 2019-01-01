Four treasures that open the door to an ancient art
Starting Chinese calligraphy from scratch?
No worries! Focus on acquiring the basic tools: a soft brush for those fluid strokes, smooth and absorbent rice paper that captures every mark, quality ink that flows rich and dark, and a sturdy inkstone for grinding and mixing. Each tool plays a crucial role in learning the art.
These four treasures open the door to mastering calligraphy, combining tradition with your unique touch. Step into this ancient art with just these essentials, and let your calligraphy journey begin.