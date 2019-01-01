Feature / Art & Culture

Four treasures that open the door to an ancient art

Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  19:29 UTC+8, 2024-03-20       0
There are a few items you need to have, each playing a crucial role, when you're about to start out on a journey to mastering the ancient art of calligraphy.
Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  19:29 UTC+8, 2024-03-20       0
SSI ļʱ

Edited by Tan Weiyun. Subtitles by Tan Weiyun.

Starting Chinese calligraphy from scratch?

No worries! Focus on acquiring the basic tools: a soft brush for those fluid strokes, smooth and absorbent rice paper that captures every mark, quality ink that flows rich and dark, and a sturdy inkstone for grinding and mixing. Each tool plays a crucial role in learning the art.

These four treasures open the door to mastering calligraphy, combining tradition with your unique touch. Step into this ancient art with just these essentials, and let your calligraphy journey begin.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
SSI ļʱ
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     