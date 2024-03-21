Shangyin Opera House's spring season highlights international collaboration

Shangyin Opera House has announced its spring performance season with more than 30 performances covering opera, chamber, ethnic instrumental, and vocal concerts.

The Sino-Italy version of Rossini's classic opera "The Barber of Seville" is among the more than 30 performances the Shangyin Opera House has announced for its spring performance season that runs through June.

Some of the performances are included in the upcoming 39th Shanghai Spring International Music Festival, highlighting international collaboration and communication.

"The Barber of Seville," scheduled on April 14, has been named the closing performance for the International Music Festival. As a joint effort by Italy's Teatro Sociale di Como and the Shanghai Conservatory of Music, the three-hour opera will be performed by the conservatory's orchestra and chorus under the baton of Italian conductor Carlo Goldstein.

"The project was meant to start years ago, but got interrupted by the outbreak of the pandemic," said baritone Liao Changyong, president of the Shanghai Conservatory of Music.

According to Liao, Teatro Sociale di Como is sending the director, choreographer and conductor for the program, while the conservatory takes care of the artistic presentation and production of the opera.

Teatro Sociale di Como has a history of more than 200 years and is one of the oldest theaters in northern Italy.

"It's a great opportunity for our students to take part in the production and presentation of a world-class international opera, serving the purpose of international communication," said Liao. "We will continue to make good use of our facilities, including the opera house, and introduce more cooperative projects like this one in the future."

On April 12, Liao and Hartmut Holl, a German pianist and music professor, will perform Chinese and foreign art songs at the conservatory's Helvting Concert Hall.

"The creation of art songs in Italy, Germany and Austria has been systematized," said Liao. "The systematic construction of Chinese art songs has also achieved results. To put them together in a concert can enhance our mutual understanding of each other's culture."

Other recommended performances of the spring season include German pianist and conductor Ralf Gothoni's chamber music concert on April 7; Korean-born tenor Yosep Kang's recital on April 30; and conductor and pianist Xu Zhong's opera gala on May 20.

There are also chamber opera, ethnic instrumental, and vocal music concerts by professors and students of the conservatory.

If you go:

Venue: Shangyin Opera House 上音歌剧院



Address: No. 6 Fenyang Rd 汾阳路6号

