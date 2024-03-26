Shi Zhiying solo exhibition at Yuz Museum

The exhibition "Stones and Stories" features 50 paintings created by the artist between 2010 and 2024, aiming to present a cohesive narrative of her practice during this period.

The exhibition "Stones and Stories" by Chinese artist Shi Zhiying is showing at the Yuz Museum through June 16.

Curated by Shen Qilan, the exhibition features 50 paintings created by the female artist between 2010 and 2024, aiming to present a cohesive narrative of the artist's practice during this period. The exhibition also explores a new approach to creating an exhibition – gradually taking form through mutual inspiration between the artist, the curator, the designer, and the museum, making it a "generative" exhibition.

Having graduated from the Shanghai Academy of Fine Arts, Shanghai University, Shi embarked on her career as a professional painter at the Shanghai Oil Painting and Sculpture Institute.

Whether depicting the sea, sand, or grass with monochromatic brushstrokes in her early works, or exploring subjects such as stones, figures of Buddha, and landscapes with richer colors in her recent creations, the artist portrays the form of objects with refined language based on the imitation of nature, expressing the nature of things.

She invites viewers into "The Story of Lines," "The Story of Shapes and Colors," "The Story of Weight," "The Story of Nature of Things," "The Glass Ball Game," and "The City of Illusions." Between narrative and non-narrative, between reality and illusion, between mind and imagination, each viewer can recognize their own oriental story.

The exhibition's design echoes its theme, making up a seventh story. Integrating the artworks' context and the museum's spatial style, Wang Qing designed the circulation as a loop, allowing visitors to explore without a set viewing order. Seats scattered around the central circular space of the main hall, radiating outward like ripples, invite visitors to enter the stories and experience Shi's way of painting and the charisma of this exhibition.

Exhibit Info:

Opening hours: Through June 16, 11am – 7pm (closed on Mondays)



Address: Bldg 8, Lane 123, Panding Rd

青浦区蟠鼎路123弄8号