Museum celebrates 'City Aesthetic Education Day'

Shanghai Hongqiao Contemporary Art Museum organized a series of events and activities on March 30, "The City Aesthetic Education Day" of Shanghai Citizens Art Festival.

Under the theme of "Everyone is an Artist – Aesthetic Education for All," the events, online or offline, vary from exhibitions, lectures, and live stream sketching to the experience of Chinese handicrafts.

The organizer aims to use the museum as the core venue with some other venues in residential communities in Changning District.

One of the highlights is "Experiencing Tuobiao" (托裱), or mounting, a technique that uses paper, adhesives and other materials to reinforce and strengthen broken painting and calligraphy in an artistic way. Such a technique has been listed as an intangible cultural heritage project.

Residents in the neighborhood are encouraged to bring their collection of painting and calligraphy on site. Some of the old and damaged artworks are "revitalized" under "Tuobiao" with shocking effect.

Another spotlight is the exhibition "The Engraving" by Luo Guirong, which is on show at Shanghai Honqiao Contemporary Art Museum through May 5. Luo, researcher at the National Academy of Painting of China and Honorary Member of the Royal Society of Painter Printmakers, not only brings his realistic works depicting "Red Culture," but also gives a lecture on his interpretation toward art to the public

