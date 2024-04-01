Qingpu looks to promote aesthetic education among public

Shanghai's suburban Qingpu District has kicked off an array of art activities and contests, which will run through 2024, to promote aesthetic education among the public.

Ti Gong

The suburban district celebrated the annual Shanghai Citizens Art Festival over the weekend with duet, Yueju and Huju opera, and kuaiban (clapper talk) performances at Shanghai UNI Vanke Mall.

It also launched an "aesthetic education passport" plan for the first time, inviting residents and travelers to visit cultural and art venues across the district to get relevant stamps, exploring art and reading classics, to win gifts.

Ti Gong

Applications for a youth singing contest, a folk music contest and a children's dancing contest were launched, enabling the public to fulfill their performing dreams and show off their talents on stage.

The Yangtze River Delta Region Ink Print Exhibition, featuring about 80 ink print works by faculty and students of the Shanghai Academy of Fine Arts and artists from Shanghai, and neighboring Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces, raised its curtain at the Qingpu District Culture Center, reflecting the understanding of artists on nature and life.

A series of hulusi (a type of Chinese flute) music classes under the collaboration of cultural and tourism authorities of Qingpu and Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan Province, will also be held in the district.

Ti Gong

The Yangtze River Delta Region Ink Print Exhibition

Date: 9am-5pm, through April 8

Venue: Qingpu District Culture Center



Address: 78 Gongyuan Road, 公园路78号



Admission: Free

