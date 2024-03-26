'Local lingo: Express yourself!': A bridge to connect Chinese language and culture with the world

It has been a year since the Local lingo: Express yourself!" column was founded. It now serves as a bridge to connect Chinese language and culture with the world.

Language is a powerful carrier of culture. It works like a magic wand which exerts its amazing power to endear many non-native learners to the culture of another country.

This March marks the one-year anniversary of the "Local lingo: Express yourself!" column, an international communication project featuring expats in Shanghai and China who love Chinese culture and fit in well with the Chinese environment.

A total of 54 expats have been invited to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video to domestic and overseas readers.

In this special article for the anniversary, you will hear from some of our featured guests. For them, learning Chinese is more reflected in their daily interests and their interaction with like-minded Chinese friends.



Daniel is an amateur photographer and fully drawn to the magnificent landscapes throughout various regions of China. He has discovered the "simplicity of life" through interacting with local people.

Akeel is devoted to learning and researching Chinese philosophy, and his unique understanding of Daoist values has facilitated his life and work here.

Valentin is a Chinese food lover and has tasted cuisine from all over the country. He can also cook some local signature dishes, twice-cooked pork being his speciality.

Oliver is a British international student at Beijing Normal University, who developed a Chinese mindset and a comprehensive understanding of multiple fields in China. Notably, he has devoted considerable time to studying Chinese political literature and is inspired by the thoughts on socialism with Chinese characteristics.

For them, Chinese culture has gone beyond the simple meaning of "language," which brings them happiness and spiritual richness in their beloved fields, and shine on their life in China.

Akkel Alleyne: Chinese philosophy has enriched my spiritual world with its life wisdom

Akeel Alleyne is a Chinese culture enthusiast. After completing his ICES Chinese Culture and Society program at Fudan University last year, his devotion to Chinese culture goes on. And now, he is making a new strides in learning Chinese culture as he takes a master's degree at Jiao Tong University specializing in Chinese philosophy.

Last semester, his final essay – "The Ideal of Freedom in Daoism" – achieved the highest grade in the Chinese philosophy course. The 31-year-old American master student delved deep into the Daoist conception of freedom, and explored what it has in common with Western philosophy and how it can be applied to modern society.

Having studied several major philosophical doctrines of ancient China, Akeel believes that Taoism inspired him the most deeply. He found the Taoist value of "letting nature take its course" useful in his life and work, especially when handling complex issues or getting into trouble.

"Chinese philosophy has further enriched my spiritual world with its essence containing life wisdom that can be applied to my life," he said. "Some thoughts have enlightened me to be more optimistic and open-minded."

Over the past eight years in China, Akeel said he has been striving to fit in with life in this country and its people. Now, he can communicate with native speakers in Mandarin with ease.

Akeel's affinity with the Chinese language had grown since he was a high school student. He said the Chinese character compositions, with their various profound meanings, piqued his interest of learning Chinese.

After finishing his degree as a Chinese major student in the United States, he moved to China in 2016, first to Hefei, and then in Shanghai in 2020. He easily passed HSK exam, the highest level of an internationally standardized test for non-native Chinese speakers.

Once coaching Chinese students in public speaking and debate, he had an edge over his foreign colleague with his proficiency in Mandarin and knowledge of Chinese culture. During his current master's degree program, he always takes the initiative to organize group discussions and seminars themed on Chinese philosophy and culture.

Akeel's bilingualism and deep understanding of China empowers him to serve as a "cultural ambassador" who tells Chinese stories to the world and builds a bridge between Chinese and foreign cultures. His participation in the "Local lingo: Express yourself!" column coincides with his aspiration.

As the first featured guest of the column, he selected a well-received Chinese word 牛(niu) in the first episode, which turned out to be a success. The video, featuring his witty interpretation and his lively body language, exploded in popularity on social media, giving the column a blazing start.

牛(niu) was one of the first playing words he had learned after moving to China. He thought the word sounded a little more local than other Chinese expressions of good.

"For the rest of that year whenever anyone did anything cool or amazing I said 'wow 牛!' and gave them the thumbs up," said Akeel. "Hahaha, my students loved it the most."

Akeel believes the column carries profound significance in boosting cross-cultural exchange and serves as a vital cultural channel for foreigners to integrate into China.

"The fact that it allows for foreigners who are living in China to give a brief snapshot of what their life has been like and how they've come to embrace different parts of Chinese culture. It makes the Chinese culture and the language feel more accessible and as a result easier to connect to," he said.

This year marks the fifth year of Akeel's life in Shanghai. The American expat said he had fallen deeply in love with the city. This is not only because he has made many friends who share the same interests, but also for the vibrancy, inclusiveness and convenience the city brings him.

"I've had the opportunity to literally go to three different Toastmasters clubs, boxing class, a drink-n-draw art experience, a museum, and play badminton in one week. And I can meet a variety of interesting people."

"I have been to some cities of China, but I am particularly drawn to Shanghai for its unique vibe," he added.

After finishing his postgraduate program in Chinese philosophy, Akeel plans to pursue a PhD in Chinese philosophy and create publications on Chinese philosophy and leadership in the future.

He believes his long-term aspiration of spreading Chinese culture overseas will last.

Speaking of the "Local Lingo" column, he hopes it can serve as a booster to close the gap between China in the mind of the international community and the reality of China.

Daniel Burton: Hiking is the best way to discover Chinese culture and the "simplicity of life."

After visiting numerous tourist attractions and locations across China, such as Yunnan, Zhejiang, Anhui, Guangxi and others, Daniel Burton has been captivated by the diverse natural and cultural landscapes of this nation.

A New Zealander living in Shanghai, Burton is a photography and hiking lover. He left his footprints on many tourist attractions throughout the country. With his camera, he has captured numerous unique scenic views as well as local customs and people.

"Every single province opens your eyes to a slightly different aspect of Chinese culture through particular landscapes and customs, local foods, and generally how they go about life," said the 32-year-old kiwi.

For him, hiking is the best way to embark on a spiritual journey and understand Chinese culture, and what inspired him the most was the experience with local people.

"Meeting locals and getting integrated into local communities and learning about their everyday life brings me a bit of new insight into the profound and diverse Chinese culture," he said.

During his past journeys, Daniel met many locals who left a deep impression on him with their "simplicity of life," which were totally different from his life in Shanghai.

"Living in scenic nature, breathing fresh air, enjoying leisure lifestyle ... and many of them treat their guests with sincerity and hospitality," he said.



One of his most impressive hiking experiences was a journey to Yangshuo in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, where he encountered an elderly couple.

The pair, aged over 70, lived atop a mountain in a small cement house, their job mainly being to oversee the natural area. They would descend the mountain each day to buy daily necessities from the market, Burton said.

However, in his interaction with them, Daniel felt the purest joy that a simple life could bring to them.

"They just sat out in the sunshine, looking quite happy and content with life," he recalled.

Apart from his travel, Daniel also attaches great importance to learning the Chinese language and culture in his daily life and workplace.

Daniel has his own secret for learning Chinese: To be mindful of conversations in various life scenarios, and make full use of practical expressions.

"Whether it's in a restaurant, in a taxi, talking to neighbors, or simply on the street, once you start listening to conversations around you, pick up words or sentences and then try to use them on a daily basis," the eight-year Chinese learner said.

Starting from scratch, he has passed several HSK tests and can easily carry on a conversation with native speakers.

Having worked in Shanghai for over eight years in numerous companies, he saw that many expats could barely speak Mandarin with little knowledge of Chinese culture.

"I thought this was a little strange that people move to a place to live and work, but not spend time try to learn the language and integrate themselves into the local culture," he said.

An idea gradually dawned on him: promoting his method of learning practical Chinese expressions to foreigners. The "Local lingo: Express yourself!" column brought him inspiration.

差不多(cha bu duo) is exactly that practical Chinese expression.

"For me, 差不多 (cha bu duo) is just one of those everyday terms that can be used in a wide range of situations. Rather than just using a term that only has a specific context it is more diverse and easy to grasp for Chinese beginners," he said.

Speaking of the column, Daniel saw it as a perfect platform for Chinese learners to efficiently acquire practical expressions in the most time-saving and effective manner, which caters to the reading habits of the public for online resources at a time when short videos prevail.

"It provides a clearer context for viewers and hopefully gives them a better insight within a bite-size video that can be watched within a couple of minute, wherever they might be," he said.

Daniel also spoke highly of the uniqueness of this column, which puts foreigners at the center stage.

"Foreign viewers who watch this series can more easily resonate with it, because in fact, these videos provide examples of how foreigners who may come from the same hometown as them use these Chinese language tools when living and working in China," he added.

In the future, Daniel plans to make more video vlogs, or hold public sharing sessions about his amazing experiences of nationwide hiking and cultural exploration.

"Mainly in English for overseas audience, but hopefully in fluent Mandarin some day. My level of Chinese cannot make it currently, but I will continue to improve. Who knows what the future holds?"

Valentin Aaron Saal: Chinese food is my favourite way to engage with Chinese culture in daily life.

Delicacies can be a gateway for foreigners to explore a different culture. Through a bite of diverse and mouth-watering Chinese cuisine, Valentin Aaron Saal found himself fully integrated into Chinese culture and has become a part of it to connect China and Argentina.

The Argentinian wine importer, moved to Shanghai in 2019 after completing a one-year Chinese program at Tsinghua University. He now serves as a representative of Catena Zapata, a top Argentine winery and works on promoting world-renowned Argentine wines in Chinese wine market.

His undertaking in the catering industry also endowed him with sharp palate for delicious food. And Chinese food is his favourite way to engage with Chinese culture in daily life.

"There is so much diversity in food here. Every region, I would even dare to say every town, has their unique specialties and fascinating flavors. That also boost my further interest to explore local culture and its people," said the 29-year-old gourmet.

Saal has his own seasonal Chinese food menu featuring signature dishes of different regional cuisines.

"In summer I really enjoy Hunan cuisine and Sichuan cuisine, somehow the spiciness makes me feel lighter." said Saal. "In winter, I enjoy the feeling of gathering with friends for a meal. A table of hearty Shanghai dishes are often my top choices. Red-braised pork belly is my favourite!"

Beyond merely tasting Chinese cuisine, Saal is also a Chinese cooking enthusiast. He is well versed in the signature dishes of several different cuisines, of which double-boiled pork is his specialty.

Every time he returned to his hometown in Argentina, he would bring back some laoganma spicy chili sauce and cook Chinese food with it for his family and friends. "They truly enjoyed Chinese food, especially the tempting spicy dishes, which they had never tried before," he recalled.

"It's also an entry point for me to share with them the Chinese culture behind these dishes and my interesting stories in China," he added.

Saal barely knew about China when he came to Beijing in 2018. He credited his experience studying at Tsinghua University with opening his eyes to the country. An idea emerged in his mind: Learn to understanding Chinese culture. That is a key factor in considering staying here to live.

"I was then convinced I wanted to stay and keep on learning about China, but not as a student anymore and rather as a professional here," he said.

In 2019, a job opportunity to help a Spanish wine company establish its business in Shanghai brought him to Shanghai, where he has lived ever since. He was soon captivated by the city's multifaceted charm. He called it "a melting pot" of people from all around China.

"Hence, to enjoy that Chinese diversity we have here, I think being proficiency in Mandarin and understanding Chinese culture has been the key," he noted.

As his Chinese proficiency improved, he gradually realized the depth and breadth of the Chinese language. He came to realize that exploring the deeper meaning behind the language is essential for understanding Chinese culture.

"To really immerse in Chinese culture, it's key for a non-native speaker to go beyond grammar and involve yourself in a Chinese environment to really get a grasp of what people mean behind their words," he said.

The "Local lingo: Express yourself" column is exactly what he was looking for. As a featured guest on one of the episodes, he had the chance to choose a Chinese expression with multiple meanings and introduce it to a wider audience of Chinese learners.

He selected 还可以 (hai ke yi), which he thought was a popular Chinese phrase that contains multiple meanings stemming from the high-context nature of Chinese language and culture. "It can be 'good' but can also be 'not so good' the difference just lays on how and when people say it," he said.

While introducing his episode to colleagues and friends in China, he has also developed high expectations for this column.



"I hope that more people outside of China, those who love to travel, those who move here, and even those who are passionate about culture, can see and follow it."

Through being actively involved in wine-related cultural exchange events in workplace and daily interactions with Chinese partners, he considered himself as a constant bridge between China and Argentina.

"A big part of that involves lots of communication to make sure our colleagues back in Argentina understand what and why we do what we do here," he said.

More profoundly, he believes there will be more and more communication between Chinese and foreign investors, which is a vital way to build better understanding between China and the world, both commercially and culturally.

Oliver Hassan: I have developed a Chinese mindset and can "live the Chinese way of thinking."

It's not uncommon for young foreigners to major in Chinese studies at Chinese University nowadays, but it's rare for international students like Oliver Hassan who actively engages in various fields including culture, art, modern politics and history in China.

Hassan, often identified by his Chinese name 韩里夫 (Han Lifu), is a British international student studying at Beijing Normal University. Including his experience studying at Tsinghua University before the pandemic, he has just lived in China for two years.

However, the 24-year-old Cardiff native has been studying Chinese for 11 years. When he was studying in the UK as a middle school student, he unhesitatingly chose Chinese as his second language.

His WeChat Moment is filled with his enjoyable life in China, such as celebrating the Spring Festival, traveling, capturing the beautiful scenery, reading experiences, celebrating National Day, and reposting various Chinese articles. Every post in his WeChat Moments is written in Chinese. At first glance, you would think it is the WeChat Moment of a Chinese user.

It's a microcosm of his long-standing efforts to better integrating into China, and his comprehensive understanding into multiple fields in China.

As a traditional Chinese culture enthusiast, he actively engages in various Chinese customs during major traditional Chinese festivals.

"During Chinese New Year, I used a calligraphy brush to write Chinese couplets, and for Lantern Festival I put together my own lantern with festival blessing," Lifu recalled.

He has recently become hooked on watching cross-talk. "It has rich cultural value and is quite comical," he acclaimed.

The versatile Lifu also excels in playing the violin. Currently serving as vice president of the String Music Society at Beijing Normal University, he performs onstage with the violin in many art and cultural events both on campus and in society.

Lifu also has a great passion for Chinese language recitation. In 2020, he participated in a short video contest and recited a Chinese poem themed on Tsinghua University to celebrate the prestigious university's 110th anniversary. The video soon went viral on YouTube.

"I really enjoy the feeling of speaking Chinese, especially when it comes to Chinese recitation which pays great attention to intonation. Chinese intonation sounds really pleasant," he said.

Apart from culture and art, Lifu also has a strong interest in Chinese politics. Starting from 2019 at Tsinghua University, he has devoted considerable time to studying Chinese political literature. The thoughts on socialism with Chinese characteristics shed light on his understanding of social governance and people's well-being.

His most memorable experience was watching the 2019 military parade and mass pageantry celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China with his classmates.

"I was deeply touched by the great spirit of the Chinese nation that President Xi talked about, said Lifu. "I believe that this spirit of unity is one of the important reasons for China's prosperity. "

An immersive Chinese environment has enriched his life and expanded his knowledge. Beyond that, he also wishes to help more Chinese language learners through the Chinese mindset he has developed.

It prompted him to join the "Local lingo: Express yourself!" column. He believes that it is not only for learning Chinese, but also to encourage people to live positively with the life philosophy behind the Chinese expressions.

Therefore, he selected 塞翁失马,焉知非福 (Sai Weng Shi Ma, Yan Zhi Fei Fu), which he believes is a positive idiom that helps others during times of difficulty.

"Life has its ups and downs, but most setbacks in life are only temporary. If we keep an open mind and positive mind, the bad luck that we once had will be later rewarded with good fortune, maybe even with good fortune that significantly outweighs previous losses," he said.

On top of that, Lifu claimed this cultural column plays an pivotal role to promote Sino-foreign linguistic and cultural exchange, and in a larger sense, to alleviate foreigners' misunderstandings about China.

"Misunderstanding about China still prevails in global society. If more and more foreigners would be willing to understand Chinese cultural backgrounds, it is expected to be solved to a certain extent, and one of the best ways is through language learning," said Lifu.

"That's why the "Local lingo" column makes sense," he added.

There's only one year left before his graduation from Beijing Normal University. However, he was wedded already to China, and will take root in this country.

As he puts it: "It is difficult for me to explain my love for China, but it is a true love, living in China and speaking Chinese makes me feel most fulfilled."

Lifu plans to find a job in China and settle long-term. "I hope that I will be able to make my own contribution to Chinese society," he added.