International residency program launched for young artists

The "Art+100 International Young Artist Residency Program" is a five-year project to invite 100 young artists from all over the world to start a two-way residency journey.

"Art+100 International Young Artist Residency Program," the first international artist residency platform jointly supported by the government and several consulates general in Shanghai, was recently launched at Moller Villa.

Organized by the Shanghai Art Century Art Museum and supported by the Shanghai International Culture Association and Shanghai Artists' Association, the five-year program plans to invite 100 young artists form all over the world to start a two-way residency journey, aiming to further boost exchanges and mutual understanding between Shanghai and the international contemporary art community.

Through artists in residence, exhibitions, and international exchange activities, Art+100 aims to help more young Chinese artists to embark on the international art stage, and promote the collision and development of global art and culture.

"The program each year will select 20 outstanding young artists from all over the world," said Liu Zihui, director of the Shanghai Art Century Art Museum. "We welcome those who have been engaged in art creations for more than three years with independent thinking and break-through practice to apply."

The program will also provide solo exhibitions, art salons, art workshops, public service activities, and visits for each artist, so they can deeply experience the open and diversified environment of Shanghai, as a global creative capital with its unique cultural features.

"Art Passport," a special form, will offer two-way exchange opportunities for artists-in-residence both in Shanghai and other countries. According to the organizer, Art+100 would cooperate with a cluster of art foundations and consulates in Shanghai to carry out the program. Upon completion of the five-year program, an exhibition featuring the artworks by these 100 artists-in-residence would reflect the richness of different art styles fused with the city of Shanghai.