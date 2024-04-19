History revealed at 'Search for the Back of the Bund'

Shanghai participants enjoy activity to celebrate and promote awareness of cultural heritage sites worldwide on the International Day for Monuments and Sites.

To commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Venice Charter, an international code for the conservation and restoration of monuments and sites, a historical and cultural heritage themed education activity was held on the Bund on April 18.

Known as the International Day for Monuments and Sites, April 18 is a day to celebrate and promote awareness of cultural heritage sites worldwide.

The event was launched by the Special Fund for Science and Technology Protection of China Foundation for Cultural Heritage Conservation. It is also a program of "The Past Shapes the Present," a brand of cultural heritage and social education activities.

From the perspectives of urban archeology, heritage protection, and urban renewal, the "Searching for the Back of the Bund" activity gathered 21 participants to visit to a couple of old distinctive buildings.

Shanghai is one of the most open cities in modern China, and one of its most representative historical witnesses is the Bund.

Over more than 100 years, the urban space of the Bund has gradually diversified from a single architectural style, but it still retains the characteristics that distinguish it from other areas.

The Bund is full of historical memories of the city and it also provides a good example for the protection of cultural relics in Shanghai during the process of urban renewal.

Over the years, while fully promoting the protection and renovation of historical buildings, Shanghai has adhered to the path of integrated development of culture and tourism, transforming urban architectural resources into cultural and tourism resources.

Organizers said they will continue to leverage the influence of "The Past Shapes the Present" to further assist Shanghai in building a model city for cultural and tourism integration.