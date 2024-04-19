﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

History revealed at 'Search for the Back of the Bund'

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  21:36 UTC+8, 2024-04-19       0
Shanghai participants enjoy activity to celebrate and promote awareness of cultural heritage sites worldwide on the International Day for Monuments and Sites.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  21:36 UTC+8, 2024-04-19       0
History revealed at 'Search for the Back of the Bund'

Highlighting urban archaeology, heritage protection, and urban renewal, an activity included visits to old distinctive buildings.

To commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Venice Charter, an international code for the conservation and restoration of monuments and sites, a historical and cultural heritage themed education activity was held on the Bund on April 18.

Known as the International Day for Monuments and Sites, April 18 is a day to celebrate and promote awareness of cultural heritage sites worldwide.

The event was launched by the Special Fund for Science and Technology Protection of China Foundation for Cultural Heritage Conservation. It is also a program of "The Past Shapes the Present," a brand of cultural heritage and social education activities.

From the perspectives of urban archeology, heritage protection, and urban renewal, the "Searching for the Back of the Bund" activity gathered 21 participants to visit to a couple of old distinctive buildings.

Shanghai is one of the most open cities in modern China, and one of its most representative historical witnesses is the Bund.

History revealed at 'Search for the Back of the Bund'

The Bund provides a good example for the protection of cultural relics in Shanghai during urban renewal.

History revealed at 'Search for the Back of the Bund'

Participants take photos of time-honored buildings.

Over more than 100 years, the urban space of the Bund has gradually diversified from a single architectural style, but it still retains the characteristics that distinguish it from other areas.

The Bund is full of historical memories of the city and it also provides a good example for the protection of cultural relics in Shanghai during the process of urban renewal.

Over the years, while fully promoting the protection and renovation of historical buildings, Shanghai has adhered to the path of integrated development of culture and tourism, transforming urban architectural resources into cultural and tourism resources.

Organizers said they will continue to leverage the influence of "The Past Shapes the Present" to further assist Shanghai in building a model city for cultural and tourism integration.

History revealed at 'Search for the Back of the Bund'

The Bund has gradually diversified from a single architectural style, but it still retains the characteristics that distinguish it from other areas.





Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Venice
The Bund
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     