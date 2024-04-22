﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Works by Spanish artist Albarracín on exhibit at Cervantes Library

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  14:09 UTC+8, 2024-04-22       0
Pilar Albarracín, one of Spain's most prominent artists, is exhibiting her work in an exhibition titled "Facing the Rigidity of Forms" at the Miguel de Cervantes Library.
﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  14:09 UTC+8, 2024-04-22       0
Works by Spanish artist Albarracín on exhibit at Cervantes Library

Pilar Albarracín's works are on display at the Miguel de Cervantes Library.

Spain's Pilar Albarracín is exhibiting her works at the Miguel de Cervantes Library in Shanghai.

"Facing the Rigidity of Forms" covers Albarracín's 30-year career with her most iconic videos and performances, as well as images and writings. It provides a comprehensive outlook on Spanish society and culture.

Albarracín's multidisciplinary works in video, performance, installation, drawing, and photography explore the relationship between social commitment and formal aesthetics. Humor, emotion, chromatic viability, and aesthetic beauty coincide with the rejection of inequality, prejudice, and dualism.

Starting from popular culture as a point of departure, the artist defends modernity, understood as freedom of thought and stripped of social, gender, or religious prejudices. To achieve this, she revisits tradition, freeing it from rituals and clichés established in another era for political and historical reasons.

Works by Spanish artist Albarracín on exhibit at Cervantes Library

"Rare Medium, Blue" in the series "Carne y Tiempo, 2018"

One of the exhibition's highlights is "Rare Medium, Blue" from her series "Carne y Tiempo, 2018." The three striking photographs continue the artist's exploration of the unconscious in food culture. Ropes bind the artist in the picture, suspending her like a steak ready for consumption. The Sevillian regional garb she wears makes her appear almost raw. In the eyes of the artist, this woman is like a piece of meat hanging on the butcher's hook at the counter of the 21st century, where she can be served rare, medium, or just rare.

Exhibition info:

Date: Through June 17, 11am–6:30pm
Address: 208 Anfu Rd
Admission: free

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     