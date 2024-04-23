'Ages of Splendor' showcases the best in Spanish art

"Ages of Splendor: A History of Spain in the Museo del Prado" is on display at the Museum of Art Pudong until September 1.

The exhibition "Ages of Splendor: A History of Spain in the Museo del Prado," co-organized by the Museo Nacional del Prado and the Museum of Art Pudong, will be on show at MAP until September 1.

The Museo del Prado is regarded as one of the world's finest museums, with the best collection of Spanish art. The exhibition, the largest exposition of the Museo del Prado's collection in China, includes 70 masterpieces from 50 renowned artists, including Titian, Veronese, El Greco, Rubens, Zurbarán, and Velázquez, spanning the 16th to 20th centuries.

Among these, 16 have never been seen outside of Spain, and nine have never been borrowed from the museum previously. The show is divided into several sections, with one special "In-Focus" portion and 10 complimentary themed rooms.



All eyes will be on the In-Focus area of "The Prado's Mona Lisa" on the ground floor.

This painting is thought to have been created concurrently with the original "Mona Lisa" at the Musée du Louvre by a member of Leonardo da Vinci's workshop under his direct supervision.

So, "The Prado's Mona Lisa" is regarded as the most historically significant copy of the original. It is worth noting that this is only the second time the sculpture has left its limits since 2012 when it was temporarily loaned to the Louvre.

The Mona Lisa, which was part of the Spanish royal collection in the 17th century, was transferred to the Museo del Prado when it opened in 1819. Since then, the painting has been on regular display at the museum.

A year before its 2012 loan to the Louvre, it was moved from the Prado's exhibition gallery to its research workshop for restoration and study.

During the procedure, a secret layer of landscape beneath the painting's black background was discovered. Infrared reflectography revealed significant painting changes shared by Prado's Mona Lisa and the Louvre's version.

This section uses a variety of original pictures, reproductions, and animations to tell the story of the painting's journey before, during, and after its restoration in 2011.

By illuminating the intricate connections between this picture and the original at the Louvre, this part provides viewers with a unique opportunity to obtain a greater understanding of one of art history's most significant works.

The exhibition, which is located on the museum's third floor and consists of 10 complementing themed rooms, is primarily organized chronologically, beginning with Charles V's reign and ending with the dawn of the 20th century.

It introduces viewers to Spain's social, political, and historical evolutions over roughly 500 years, focusing on many facets of Spanish civilization such as royal court celebrations, dynasties and regimes, mythology, spiritual beliefs, and public life in general.

Visitors will see works by renowned artists such as El Greco, Titian, Zurbarán, Velázquez, Rubens, Goya, Fortuny and Sorolla.

There is also a strong emphasis on the evolution of specific genres, such as mythology, buffoonery, and still life, which are each exhibited in their gallery rooms.

Exhibit Info:

Date: Through September 1, 10am-9pm



Address: 2777 Binjiang Ave

滨江大道2777号

