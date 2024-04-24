'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 59: 适当 (Shi Dang)

When Tanaka prepares Chinese dishes, she frequently encounters the term in the recipes, indicating the ideal amount of seasoning to add. Yet, what precisely constitutes "适当"?

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

When Tanaka prepares Chinese dishes, she frequently encounters the term "适当" in the recipes, indicating the ideal amount of seasoning to add. Yet, the question persists: what precisely constitutes "适当," a term that directly translates to 'appropriate'?



