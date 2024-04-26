﻿
Archeologists unearth history at Fujiazhi Relic Site near Baima Lake

To protect underground antiquities and explore the district's history, the Hangzhou Institute of Archeology set up a department in tandem with the Binjiang government on April 23.
Hangzhou's Binjiang District might be the epitome of modern-day Hangzhou. It is invigorating, diversified and chic, luring high-tech companies, startups and young people to the area. It is also a millennia-old district with an abundance of cultural heritage and relic sites.

As part of efforts to protect underground antiquities and further explore the district's history, the Hangzhou Institute of Archeology set up a department in tandem with the Binjiang government on April 23.

The department is digging the Fujiazhi Relic Site near Baima Lake, which is believed to have belonged to the Yue Kingdom from the Spring and Autumn Period (770-476 BC) to the Warring States Period (475-221 BC). The antiques that have been unearthed so far prove that theory.

Modern-day Zhejiang Province developed from the ancient Yue Kingdom and is still defined by characteristics of the Yue culture. Fujiazhi is expected to provide archeologists with clues of how the Yue people lived throughout the course of history.

In addition, Fujiazhi also boasts Neolithic period relics. In 1989, a villager found a stone axe when he was clearing land. Professionals identified the axe as from the nearby Kuahu Bridge Neolithic Site.

The excavation of the Kuahu Bridge site took more than 12 years and yielded many important archaeological discoveries. Grains discovered there indicate that rice was harvested in the area 1,000 years earlier than previously thought.

"At present, Fujiazhi is the main project of the department. It requires three years of excavation," said Lin Sen, director of the department. "In addition, we coordinate with the Binjiang government in the preliminary review for archeology."

Wu Huixin

Two staff members from the Binjiang archeological department inspect unearthed fragments.

Binjiang government has implemented the "preliminary review for archeology" policy since 2021, which requires the institute to survey relics underground in state-owned land before construction companies start digging foundation.

"If antiques are found, professionals will be called to evaluate the historic importance, then make a decision on whether the construction continues or not," Lin told Shanghai Daily.

Thus far, the institute and the Binjiang government have surveyed, dug and combed through 104 construction projects, covering an area of 2,560,000 square meters. Last year, it completed preliminary reviews of 41 projects covering 1,000,000 square meters and explored 24 projects of 420,000 square meters.

In 2024, Binjiang has finished five archaeological survey projects with a total area of 375,000 square meters and seven archeological explorations covering 16,600 square meters. Thus far, three projects are waiting to be further excavated, including the Fujiazhi site.

To expand its talent pool and deepen cooperation with higher institutes, the department has signed an agreement with Shanghai's Fudan University to set up a base in the workshop for antique conservation.

"The department mainly takes charge of the excavation work. Some follow-up restoration work requires advanced labs and talent from universities. Fudan has better labs and testing instruments than us," Lin said.

Binjiang has been endeavoring to protect its cultural heritage for years. The revamped Xixing and Changhe streets are the epitome of the district's bygone eras.

Changhe Street, a tranquil enclave in Binjiang, is nestled amidst towering modern architecture. Its ancient folk houses with black roofs and white walls have been silent witnesses to the city's transformation and the unfolding of history.

The street was listed as a protected unit in Hangzhou by virtue of its well-preserved cobblestone walkways, Oriental-style bridges, and Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasty houses, featuring carved beams, painted rafters and sculptured eaves.

Through history, 24 members of the Lai family passed the jinshi degree exam. Jinshi, or the "presented scholar," was the highest degree in the imperial examination – a feat which paved the way for the scholar to pursue a career in officialdom. Parts of Lai Mansion have been renovated and transformed into a museum showing the history and historical documents of Changhe.

Xixing is the starting point of the Eastern Zhejiang Canal, a section of the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal. Binjiang has undergone a comprehensive revitalization, with its streets, lanes, alleys, buildings, and the intricate network of rivers receiving a meticulous facelift. Professionals retained the surface sculptures but replaced the rotten parts in a bid to maintain the original design.

﻿
