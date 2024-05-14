Chen Yingjie wanders away from cultural constraints

"Intuitive Wanderings," the solo exhibition of Chinese artist Chen Yingjie, is on display at Long Museum West Bund until July 14.

Qi Chao has curated the "Intuitive Wanderings" exhibition, which features Chen's new works inspired by his travels and field paintings in Yunnan and Xizang Autonomous Region.

Before seeing his works on display, watch a video of his creation process.

Born in Guangdong in 1991, Chen is a multidisciplinary artist who works with easel painting, large-scale murals, live performances, and space installations.

Starting with Chinese ink painting and progressing through research of materials and modes of production, he seeks a balance between various cultural styles.

By breaking away from cultural constraints, he aims to explore the transcendent space between tradition and street spirit, conveying the evolving nature of traditional Chinese culture in the contemporary era.

In recent years, Chen's artistic journey has taken him to the far reaches of icy mountains and untamed wilderness.

Amidst the transitory beauty of these landscapes, the combination of improvisation, temporality, and unwavering mental presence imbues his works with fluidity and motion, evoking the fleeting essence of his surroundings.

A hydraulic press powers the meticulously adapted spray gun, unleashing strokes that alternate between tension and relaxation, smoothly overlapping point sand planes and blurring the line between fact and imagination.

Chen's works are collected by major organizations and institutions. American magazine Complex named him one of the "25 Contemporary Chinese Artists You Need to Know" and Forbes China named him one of the "100 Most Influential Chinese" in 2023.

Date: Through July 14 (close on Mondays) 10am-5:30pm (Tuesday to Thursday), 10am-8pm (Friday to Sunday)

Venue: Long Museum (West Bund)

Address: 3398 Longteng Avenue 龙腾大道3398号

Admission: 100 yuan (US$13.90)