﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Chen Yingjie wanders away from cultural constraints

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  15:44 UTC+8, 2024-05-14       0
"Intuitive Wanderings," the solo exhibition of Chinese artist Chen Yingjie, is on display at Long Museum West Bund until July 14.
﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  15:44 UTC+8, 2024-05-14       0
Chen Yingjie wanders away from cultural constraints

Beyond the Speed

Acrylic and spray paint on canvas, 2024

Chinese artist Chen Yingjie is exhibiting his works at the Long Museum West Bund until July 14.

Qi Chao has curated the "Intuitive Wanderings" exhibition, which features Chen's new works inspired by his travels and field paintings in Yunnan and Xizang Autonomous Region.

Before seeing his works on display, watch a video of his creation process.
Born in Guangdong in 1991, Chen is a multidisciplinary artist who works with easel painting, large-scale murals, live performances, and space installations.

Starting with Chinese ink painting and progressing through research of materials and modes of production, he seeks a balance between various cultural styles.

By breaking away from cultural constraints, he aims to explore the transcendent space between tradition and street spirit, conveying the evolving nature of traditional Chinese culture in the contemporary era.

Chen Yingjie wanders away from cultural constraints

105 Dissolve – Gravity CV

Acrylic, spray paint and mixed media on canvas, 2022

In recent years, Chen's artistic journey has taken him to the far reaches of icy mountains and untamed wilderness.

Amidst the transitory beauty of these landscapes, the combination of improvisation, temporality, and unwavering mental presence imbues his works with fluidity and motion, evoking the fleeting essence of his surroundings.

A hydraulic press powers the meticulously adapted spray gun, unleashing strokes that alternate between tension and relaxation, smoothly overlapping point sand planes and blurring the line between fact and imagination.

Chen's works are collected by major organizations and institutions. American magazine Complex named him one of the "25 Contemporary Chinese Artists You Need to Know" and Forbes China named him one of the "100 Most Influential Chinese" in 2023.

Date: Through July 14 (close on Mondays) 10am-5:30pm (Tuesday to Thursday), 10am-8pm (Friday to Sunday)

Venue: Long Museum (West Bund)

Address: 3398 Longteng Avenue 龙腾大道3398号

Admission: 100 yuan (US$13.90)

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     