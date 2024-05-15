Art returns to hotel rooms with AArt SHANGHAI 2024

As the leading hotel arts fair in China, The 11th AArt SHANGHAI 2024 will take place from May 17 to 19 at HUALUXE Shanghai Twelve at Hengshan.

This year, the 11th edition of AArt Shanghai features nearly 40 galleries and art institutions from both home and abroad with different focuses among several thousand art pieces.

Each hotel room, temporarily converted into display spaces, places art in a relaxing and everyday environment. AArt uses hotel rooms with a home-like atmosphere as exhibition spaces, creating a contextual and experiential exhibition atmosphere, and bringing the audience elegant, delicate, and approachable art works.

Established in 2012, AArt is China's first art fair to be held in a hotel, turning a hotel room into a small exhibition center. The previous annual editions of the fair attracted many visitors to the five-star hotels, helping them to picture how a piece of art would look in their own homes.

This year under the theme of "Bring Art Home," the fair tries to re-define the meaning of art collection – that it is not limited to the decoration of a physical space, but extends more to one's "spiritual comfort zone."

Visitors can have a close look at prints by Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dalí, Cornell Huichol, Joan Miro and Marc Chagall, plus the prints of Zao Wou-ki, Wu Guanzhong, and Chu Teh-chun. The original artworks of these masterpieces fetch astronomic prices, yet the prints may be affordable to take home.

Apart from the works of the big names, the fair also functions as a platform to promote a series of artworks created by young promising artists to the public.

Date: VIP Preview, May 17, 11am-7pm, May 18, 19

Venue: 3/F, HUALUXE Shanghai Twelve at Hengshan

Address: 12 Hengshan Rd

Admission: 100 yuan (Tickets are available through Wechat mini program: AArt SHANGHAI)