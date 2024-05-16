'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 62: 早C晚A (Zao C Wan A)

This phrase originally refers to a skincare routine, but now is used to represent a lifestyle of young people, who drink coffee in the morning and enjoy evening with alcohol.

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Do you know the meaning of the internet buzzword "morning C, evening A(早C晚A)"? This phrase originally refers to a certain skincare routine, but now is used to represent a lifestyle of young people -- drinking coffee in the morning and having alcohol in the evening. Let's hear how Aleksandra from Shanghai Jiao Tong University explains it.

