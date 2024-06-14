'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 66: 吃瓜群众(Chi Gua Qun Zhong)

This idiom evokes an image of individuals who take pleasure in observing the drama of others from a distance, much like spectators enjoying watermelon while watching a show.

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Elyse, a French exchange student at Tongji University, is intrigued by the Chinese internet slang term "吃瓜群众," which literally translates to "melon-eating masses." This idiom evokes an image of individuals who take pleasure in observing the drama of others from a distance, much like spectators enjoying watermelon while watching a show. After her enlightening explanation, are you tempted to join the ranks of the "melon-eating masses"?

Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.