Art from Yangtze River Delta students shines in Shanghai competition

A cultural and creative works exhibition by university students from the Yangtze River Delta region has opened in Baoshan District to showcase their creativity.

The Shanghai University Student Cultural and Creative Works Exhibition features 138 award-winning artworks, including traditional Chinese painting, oil painting, printmaking, sculpture, calligraphy and public art.

The event received 569 entries from 31 universities in the Yangtze River Delta region. After several rounds of evaluations by experts, 41 entries won first prizes, 40 won second prizes, and 57 won third prizes.

Among the top artworks, the traditional Chinese painting "Weaving" by Xuan Zhihan from Shanghai University combines woven objects with fruits and vegetables.

Using a technique that merges traditional and modern elements, Xuan pays tribute to traditional craftsmanship, according to the event organizer.