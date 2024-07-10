Art from Yangtze River Delta students shines in Shanghai competition
A cultural and creative works exhibition by university students from the Yangtze River Delta region has opened in Baoshan District to showcase their creativity.
The Shanghai University Student Cultural and Creative Works Exhibition features 138 award-winning artworks, including traditional Chinese painting, oil painting, printmaking, sculpture, calligraphy and public art.
The event received 569 entries from 31 universities in the Yangtze River Delta region. After several rounds of evaluations by experts, 41 entries won first prizes, 40 won second prizes, and 57 won third prizes.
Among the top artworks, the traditional Chinese painting "Weaving" by Xuan Zhihan from Shanghai University combines woven objects with fruits and vegetables.
Using a technique that merges traditional and modern elements, Xuan pays tribute to traditional craftsmanship, according to the event organizer.
Another traditional Chinese painting "Endless Life" by Jiang Runhan from the university depicts two girls swimming in a colorful underwater world. Their hair and dresses intertwine with fish, forming a circular shape that symbolizes the taichi diagram and life cycle.
Oil painting "Dialogue" by Huang Tao from Shanghai Normal University highlights the importance of introspection and self-reflection amid a fast-paced life. It captures moments of spiritual dialogue and contemplation.
The exhibition not only showcases students' artistic talents but also connects their work with the market, promoting the development of creative industries, according to Shanghai University's Academy of Fine Arts, one of the organizers of the event.
The event supports Shanghai's goal of becoming a "city of design" and encourages innovation and entrepreneurship among young people, according to the academy.
If you go:
Event: Shanghai University Student Cultural and Creative Works Exhibition
Date: Through July 15
Opening hours: 9:30am – 4:30pm
Site: Shanghai Baoshan International Folk Art Exhibition Hall
上海宝山国际民间艺术博览馆
Address: 4788 Hutai Road, Baoshan District
Admission: Free