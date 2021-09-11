'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 70: 前程似锦 (Qian Cheng Si Jin)

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Sabrina, from Pakistan, introduces an idiom in Chinese during this graduation season, which means "Future shines bright." Though every journey has an end, we wish every graduate may have a future shining brightly.

Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.