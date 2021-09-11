'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 71: 世上无难事 只怕有心人 (Shi Shang Wu Nan Shi Zhi Pa You Xin Ren)

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Chahinez, from Algeria, introduces the Chinese proverb meaning "Where there is a will, there is a way!" She hopes more people will be able to draw positive energy from this saying, just as she has, and find continuous motivation to keep moving forward.

Chahinez is a foreign student participating in the CNS Mandarin Proficiency Program. The program offers free online lessons with licensed Chinese teachers, implemented by City News Service in partnership with the TEFL Testing Center and Shanghai Yudian Education Ltd.

Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.