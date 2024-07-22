Global pianists perform in Fengxian for Beethoven festival
The world's top pianists have gathered in Shanghai's Fengxian District for the Shanghai Nine Trees Beethoven International Arts Festival.
The festival, hosted by the Fengxian-based Shanghai Nine Trees Philharmonic Orchestra, will run through July 26 at the Nine Trees Future Art Center.
Top pianists from China, Hungary, the United States, Russia, Mexico, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, and Italy will perform. They will collaborate with the Fengxian orchestra.
The opening concert on Sunday featured young conductor Zhang Chengjie and pianist Adam Zukiewicz from Poland.
The festival will include six concerts, presenting nine major piano concertos and three symphonies. Pieces include all six Beethoven piano concertos, as well as Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 23, Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 1, and the Chinese "Yellow River" concerto.
The closing ceremony will honor Huang Zi, a founder of modern Chinese music, marking 120 years since his birth. Conducted by Huang's disciple Tang Muhai, the concert will feature songs by Huang and his students He Luting and Ding Shande. To commemorate the 90th anniversary of the Long March, the concert will open with the first movement of Ding's "Long March Symphony."
A special adaptation of He Luting's "Shepherd's Flute" by Russian-Mexican pianists will be performed, followed by a four-pianist performance on one piano. The concert will end with the "Yellow River" concerto.
The festival aims to promote high-quality cultural experiences and make art accessible to all residents through various activities and ticketing options, the Fengxian government said.