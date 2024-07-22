Global pianists perform in Fengxian for Beethoven festival

The world's top pianists have gathered in Shanghai's Fengxian District for the Shanghai Nine Trees Beethoven International Arts Festival.

The festival, hosted by the Fengxian-based Shanghai Nine Trees Philharmonic Orchestra, will run through July 26 at the Nine Trees Future Art Center.

Top pianists from China, Hungary, the United States, Russia, Mexico, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, and Italy will perform. They will collaborate with the Fengxian orchestra.

The opening concert on Sunday featured young conductor Zhang Chengjie and pianist Adam Zukiewicz from Poland.

The festival will include six concerts, presenting nine major piano concertos and three symphonies. Pieces include all six Beethoven piano concertos, as well as Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 23, Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 1, and the Chinese "Yellow River" concerto.