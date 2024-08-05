French artist Annette Messager debuts first major solo show in China

As a cultural highlight of the 60th edition of Croisements, the Power Station of Art (PSA) presents "Desire Disorder," marking Annette Messager's first major solo exhibition in China. A renowned French artist, Messager showcases over 70 pieces across various media, including drawings, photographs, sculptures, and installations.

Running from July 6 to October 8, this exhibition not only revisits significant moments in Messager's half-century-long career but also features large-scale installations uniquely adapted to the PSA's space.