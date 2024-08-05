﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

French artist Annette Messager debuts first major solo show in China

﻿ Yu Wenhao
﻿ Wang Xinzhou
Yu Wenhao Wang Xinzhou
  18:56 UTC+8, 2024-08-05       0
Running from July 6 to October 8, the Power Station of Art showcases over 70 pieces across various media of the French artist.
﻿ Yu Wenhao
﻿ Wang Xinzhou
Yu Wenhao Wang Xinzhou
  18:56 UTC+8, 2024-08-05       0

As a cultural highlight of the 60th edition of Croisements, the Power Station of Art (PSA) presents "Desire Disorder," marking Annette Messager's first major solo exhibition in China. A renowned French artist, Messager showcases over 70 pieces across various media, including drawings, photographs, sculptures, and installations.

Running from July 6 to October 8, this exhibition not only revisits significant moments in Messager's half-century-long career but also features large-scale installations uniquely adapted to the PSA's space.

Shot by Yu Wenhao, Wang Xinzhou. Edited by Wang Xinzhou.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Power Station of Art
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     