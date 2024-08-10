Exhibition showcases links to France, roots in Shanghai
"From Shanghai to Paris – The Artistic Journey of Pan Yuliang," an exhibition portraying the life of the outstanding female artist, opened at the Shanghai World Expo Museum in Huangpu District today to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Sino-French diplomatic relations.
Pan (1895-1977) was a pioneer in the integration of Chinese and Western painting styles and a representative figure of Chinese artists studying in France.
She settled in Paris in 1937.
She not only made important contributions to the development of modern art in China but also served as a bridge for Sino-French art exchange.
Shanghai is not only the starting point and source of inspiration for Pan, but is also an important stage for the development of modern Chinese art in the early 20th century.
The exhibition is curated from the deep connection between Pan and Shanghai, showcasing Pan's artistic achievements and life experiences.
It has carefully selected a hundred exhibits, telling the story of Pan's artistic creation and personal life, as well as the profound influence of Shanghai and Paris, the two capitals of art.
One of the highlights is the series of self-portraits by Pan, which not only show her unique perspective as a female painter but also reflect the growth of her self-awareness and cultural cognition.
In addition, the exhibition also displays some important documents for the first time, such as the album "Pan Yuliang's Return from Europe to China Commemorative Painting Exhibition," which is a review of the first solo exhibition of a female oil painter held in China.
It comprehensively displays Pan's Chinese and Western painting styles and rich artistic career through three chapters – "Setting Sail: Dawnlight in Shanghai," "Voyaging: Blooming in Paris," and "Returning: Harmony of Ink and Color," under a collaboration with Anhui Museum, which selected a number of masterpieces of Pan for display and co-planned the exhibition with the Shanghai World Expo Museum.
The exhibition also reveals the friendship and exchanges between Pan and contemporary Chinese artists including Liu Haisu, Wang Jiyuan, and Zhu Qizhan, and discusses topics such as the cultural diversity of Shanghai, female growth, and the integration of Chinese and Western art.
Related activities and lectures will be held about Pan's life and art.
If you go:
Opening hours: Through November 10 (closed on Mondays), 9am-5pm
Address: 818 Mengzi Road, Huangpu District 黄浦区蒙自路818号
Admission: Free