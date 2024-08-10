Exhibition showcases links to France, roots in Shanghai

"From Shanghai to Paris – The Artistic Journey of Pan Yuliang," an exhibition portraying the life of the outstanding female artist, opened at the Shanghai World Expo Museum in Huangpu District today to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Sino-French diplomatic relations.

Pan (1895-1977) was a pioneer in the integration of Chinese and Western painting styles and a representative figure of Chinese artists studying in France.

She settled in Paris in 1937.

She not only made important contributions to the development of modern art in China but also served as a bridge for Sino-French art exchange.

Shanghai is not only the starting point and source of inspiration for Pan, but is also an important stage for the development of modern Chinese art in the early 20th century.