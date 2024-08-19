The "Magic Realism" exhibition celebrates 72-year-old painter Lari Pittman.

The exhibition at Long Museum West Bund features more than 30 Littman paintings and drawings created over the past 12 years, which underscores the artist's ongoing exploration of themes related to modern life, including regeneration and optimistic renewal in 21st-century society.

The exhibition sheds light on Pittman's prolific output and the evolution of his work over the last decade.

Throughout his four-decade career, the American has developed a distinct visual language that has established him as one of the most significant painters of his generation.

His signature, densely layered painting style includes a lexicon of signs and symbols, a compilation of varied painting techniques, unique color combinations, and a clear homage to the handmade, craft and decorative.