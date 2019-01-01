'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 79: 青出于蓝而胜于蓝 (Qing Chu Yu Lan Er Sheng Yu Lan)

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Monica, a German-Italian blend living in Shanghai, recommends an idiom that means 'great teachers inspire students to surpass even their own accomplishments.' Fascinated by the hues of blue, which symbolize depth, inspiration, and wisdom, Monica finds a personal connection with this idiom. As we celebrate Teachers' Day, let's embrace the spirit of continuous learning and growth together.

Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.