'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 80: 轻舟已过万重山(qīng zhōu yǐ guò wàn chóng shān)

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Originally from Myanmar, Manni has spent three years in Shanghai, where she has developed a profound appreciation for Chinese classical poetry. This famous verse not only reflects Li Bai's sigh of relief after overcoming numerous difficulties on his journey, but it also expresses his sense of release after resolving the injustices he had faced.

Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.