'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 81: 只要功夫深, 铁杵磨成针 (zhǐ yào gōng fū shēn, tiě chǔ mó chéng zhēn)

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Uliyah, from Indonesia, has learned many Chinese idioms at her Mandarin class. This particular saying is about a story of the legendary poet Li Bai, teaching us that success depends not only on talent but also on persistent effort. No matter how distant or difficult the goal is, you can achieve it with hard work and perseverance.

Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.