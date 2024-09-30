Sinan bookstore festival blends reading and tea culture

Shanghai's annual Sinan Beautiful Bookstore Festival opened at Sinan Mansions on Monday, which combines reading with tea culture and traditional Chinese elements this year.

The festival, running through Thursday, features several areas, including bookstores, handmade crafts and a pet zone.

More than 20 local bookstores and publishers will offer a variety of books, including those related to tea.

Over 70 tea vendors will showcase tea arts, tools and aesthetics. There will also be 15 workshops led by tea experts and inheritors of traditional crafts.