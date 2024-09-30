Feature / Art & Culture

Sinan bookstore festival blends reading and tea culture

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:05 UTC+8, 2024-09-30       0
The annual Sinan Beautiful Bookstore Festival opened at Shanghai's Sinan Mansions on Monday, which combines reading with tea culture and traditional Chinese elements this year.
Ti Gong

Foreign visitors check innovative products at the Sinan Beautiful Bookstore Festival.

Shanghai's annual Sinan Beautiful Bookstore Festival opened at Sinan Mansions on Monday, which combines reading with tea culture and traditional Chinese elements this year.

The festival, running through Thursday, features several areas, including bookstores, handmade crafts and a pet zone.

More than 20 local bookstores and publishers will offer a variety of books, including those related to tea.

Over 70 tea vendors will showcase tea arts, tools and aesthetics. There will also be 15 workshops led by tea experts and inheritors of traditional crafts.

Ti Gong

Visitors tour around the historical Sinan Mansions for books, tea and art performances.

Sinan Theater will host 40-plus performances of traditional music, collaborating with the Shanghai Kunqu Opera Troupe to present the beauty of Kunqu Opera and dance. Each day of the four-day event includes a seven-hour parade with performers dressed in traditional attire.

Each participating bookstore will focus on tea-related content. Sinan Bookstore will conduct a special tea-themed personality test. Another bookstore will create a "mountain of books" with a flowing tea station for visitors to enjoy old tea while reading.

The festival includes various workshops where participants can learn traditional tea-making and other crafts. Sinan has partnered with seven cultural studios and two tea artisans to provide hands-on experiences, such as jewelry making and fabric dyeing.

The Sinan Time Zone Gallery serves as a space for artistic exchanges and cultural interaction. The Disney University Bear event will also take place here, offering a unique photo opportunity for visitors.

Ti Gong

A visitor tastes ice cream at the festival.

If you go:

Event: Sinan Beautiful Bookstore Festival

Date: Through Thursday

Venue: Sinan Mansions

Address: 532 Fuxing Road M.

Ti Gong

A foreign visitor checks innovative products at the festival.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Fuxing Road
Sinan Mansions
Disney
Special Reports
