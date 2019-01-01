'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 82: 赠人玫瑰,手留余香 (zèng rén méi guī, shǒu liú yú xiāng)

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Yassine from Morocco recommends one of his favorite idioms, which reflects the idea that helping others also benefits oneself. While studying and living in Shanghai, he feels the warmth and kindness around him and gains friendship and joy. Yassine pledges to spread this generosity by extending a helping hand to others as well.

