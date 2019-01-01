'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 84: 守株待兔 (shǒu zhū dài tù)

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Penny, from Grace, is a master's student at Shanghai International Study University. She was deeply impressed by an idiom that tells us success doesn't come from passively waiting, but from taking the initiative to carve out your own path. Therefore, she came to China, inspiring young people studying abroad, like herself, to pursue their dreams together.

Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.