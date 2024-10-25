Sinan Road: a tranquil historical path of people prominent in Shanghai's history

Editor’s note: Rome wasn’t built in a day. Neither was Shanghai. Once dubbed "the Paris of the East,” the city has evolved into a fusion of multiculturalism. Along the way, Shanghai has accumulated a repository of stories about the people and events that have shaped its history. Five areas of the city occupy pride of place in that journey: People’s Square, Jing’an Temple, Xujiahui, Lujiazui and Xintiandi. This series, a collaboration with Shanghai Local Chronicles Library, visits them all to follow in the footsteps of time.









Sinan Road, lined with elegant garden villas and shaded by towering sycamore trees, is a living narrative of Shanghai’s history and evolution. The road stretches from Huaihai Road M. to Taikang Road and intersects with the cultural thoroughfare of Nanchang Road. It offers a serene escape from the hubbub of the city. Sinan Road is one of Shanghai’s 11 historical preservation zones, embodying a unique blend of history, culture and architectural beauty. Established in 1912, the road was originally named Rue Massenet in honor of the French composer Jules Massenet, who died in Paris that same year. During the Japanese occupation, the street was renamed Lantian Road, before finally adopting its current name in 1945. The evolution of the road mirrors the turbulent history of Shanghai, infusing it with a sense of the melancholic elegance like Massenet’s compositions, particularly his operas.

Guo Changyao

Walking along the road, visitors view an array of colorful and uniquely styled garden villas. Although many buildings have retained their historical exteriors, the interiors have undergone various renovations over the decades. Some of the villas were once home to dignitaries and social elites, including Kuomintang general Yang Sen at No. 36, the former Qixiu Girls’ School at No. 37 and the home of Kuomintang general Lu Han at No. 44. The road also once housed the French police station, where revolutionary figure Chen Duxiu was detained in 1921 and again in 1922. The residence of former Premier Zhou Enlai stands out among the many architectural gems along the road. The French-style villa at 73 Sinan Road is surrounded by lush greenery. It was once the site of the Communist Party of China’s Shanghai office. Designated as a city-level cultural relic in 1959, the residence has since been restored and transformed into a museum. It was listed as a national key cultural heritage site in 2019.

Guo Changyao