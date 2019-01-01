'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 86: 内卷 (Nei Juan)

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

The buzzword "内卷" (nèi juǎn) is undoubtedly familiar to many, reflecting the realities of workers and students alike. For Kai, an American Chinese who has lived and worked in Shanghai for 14 years, the buzzword, which means "involution" or jokingly called as "rat race," resonates deeply. He sees it as an endless cycle of overworking without significant gains. While acknowledging the realities, Kai is determined to find more fulfilling pursuits.

Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.