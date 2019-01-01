'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 87: 有借有还 再借不难 (yǒu jiè yǒu huán, zài jiè bù nán)

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Athena, from Italy, was deeply impressed by the proverb, "Return what you borrow, and borrowing again will not be difficult." This phrase implies that if people return what they have borrowed, they can preserve trust, responsibility, and good relationships. Keeping the promise to return borrowed items ensures that they will be able to borrow again in the future without any difficulty.

Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.