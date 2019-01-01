'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 88: 出淤泥而不染,濯清涟而不妖 (chū yū ní ér bù rǎn, zhuó qīng lián ér bù yāo)
Language is the road map of a culture.
In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.
Mylene, from France, is particularly fond of Chinese poetry. Her favorite line, which describes the lotus, has had a profound impact on her. The verse's message of staying true to oneself, regardless of external circumstances, has inspired her to maintain a pure and beautiful heart.
Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.