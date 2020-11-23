'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 90: 这是我的荣幸 (zhè shì wǒ de róng xìng)

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

For Bill from the US, this is his favorite Chinese phrase. Whether it's with a friend or a stranger, he gets a real kick out of using it. A little kindness, a smile, a word of gratitude–his response has become his normal way of interacting with people, filling his life with warmth and joy.

